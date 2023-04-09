Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd hosts Easter service at the beach

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Easter celebrations started early Sunday morning despite the chilly weather with several churches, like the Lutheran Church of the Good Shephard, hosting their annual sunrise services at the beach.

Members of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd gathered at 6:30 a.m. People sang and prayed to celebrate that Jesus has risen.

“You never know with the weather, and it’s supposed to rain today. How many people didn’t come out because of the rain forecast and it is chilly? It’s very impressive that people are willing to come out to hear the word of the Lord,” Michael Litke said.

The 50-degree weather didn’t stop people like Marilyn Migliore from showing up like she does every year

“The Lord has risen. Hallelujah, that’s the best I can say. It’s something wonderful that he did for us, and we need to not only remember it on Easter, but every day,” Miglorie said.

The service lasted around thirty minutes. Members then headed back to the church located on Pass Road to continue with full service.

