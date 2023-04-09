WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd hosts Easter service at the beach

Members of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd gathered at 6:30 a.m. People sang and prayed to celebrate that Jesus has risen.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Easter celebrations started early Sunday morning despite the chilly weather with several churches, like the Lutheran Church of the Good Shephard, hosting their annual sunrise services at the beach.

Members of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd gathered at 6:30 a.m. People sang and prayed to celebrate that Jesus has risen.

“You never know with the weather, and it’s supposed to rain today. How many people didn’t come out because of the rain forecast and it is chilly? It’s very impressive that people are willing to come out to hear the word of the Lord,” Michael Litke said.

The 50-degree weather didn’t stop people like Marilyn Migliore from showing up like she does every year

“The Lord has risen. Hallelujah, that’s the best I can say. It’s something wonderful that he did for us, and we need to not only remember it on Easter, but every day,” Miglorie said.

The service lasted around thirty minutes. Members then headed back to the church located on Pass Road to continue with full service.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Troy Peterson says 37-year-old Charles Edward Riley Jr., who lives on Genevieve Drive,...
Gulfport man arrested for possessing child pornography, sheriff says
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved
Sheriff Peterson says 34-year-old Tampila Shonta Coleman (left), 19-year-old Laquerria Williams...
Sheriff: Three arrested after breaking into Gulfport home, assaulting victim
Lazy Magnolia celebrate First Friday
Lazy Magnolia Brewery owners share plans for the company

Latest News

Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd hosts Easter service at the beach
Man killed in Lincoln County officer-involved shooting
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County
Happy Easter! It'll be dry and cooler today.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen