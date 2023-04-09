WLOX Careers
Drier and cooler for Easter Sunday

Happy Easter! It'll be dry and cooler today.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
Happy Easter! Despite seeing some cloud cover this morning, we’re going to stay dry today. If we get more sunshine this afternoon, we’ll warm up into the low 70s. Those of us that keep the cloud cover around won’t make it out of the 60s. It will be a little breezy today with winds from the northeast.

Tonight will be a little chilly with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will be another mild day with highs near 70. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. Tuesday will be very similar with highs in the low 70s.

A low pressure system in the Gulf will bring a better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Depending on the track of this system, we may get a brisk wind from the east and southeast by the middle of the week. This could cause coastal flooding, especially in Hancock County. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

