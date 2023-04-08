Traffic stop leads to one arrested on fentanyl charges in Picayune

WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Anna Dillard, 36, is in custody after a traffic stop on Highway 43 North led to the discovery of fentanyl inside of her car.

At around 8:17 a.m. Friday, officers with Picayune PD stopped Dillard for having an obstructed tag. During the stop, Dillard gave officers permission to search her vehicle. Officers found two clear plastic bags containing a black substance, which was field tested and was consistent with being fentanyl.

Dillard was then taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, obstructed tag, suspended driver’s license and no insurance.

This story will be updated as we learn more on the incident.

