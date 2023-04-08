Traffic stop leads to one arrested on fentanyl charges in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Anna Dillard, 36, is in custody after a traffic stop on Highway 43 North led to the discovery of fentanyl inside of her car.

At around 8:17 a.m. Friday, officers with Picayune PD stopped Dillard for having an obstructed tag. During the stop, Dillard gave officers permission to search her vehicle. Officers found two clear plastic bags containing a black substance, which was field tested and was consistent with being fentanyl.

Dillard was then taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, obstructed tag, suspended driver’s license and no insurance.

This story will be updated as we learn more on the incident.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.