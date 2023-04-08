WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Suspect points gun at Jackson business owner’s head before demanding money

("Party Party" store owner)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson business owner’s store was burglarized on Friday night.

The “Party Party” store owner says the robbery happened at 8:32 p.m.

Surveillance footage captures the suspect wearing a mask and waving around what appears to be a pistol.

According to the store owner, the suspect pointed a gun at his head before demanding money. 3 On Your Side reached out to JPD to confirm the incident, but they haven’t gotten back to us.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Peterson says 34-year-old Tampila Shonta Coleman (left), 19-year-old Laquerria Williams...
Sheriff: Three arrested after breaking into Gulfport home, assaulting victim
Flamingo Landing is the new name on the building once called Marina Cantina off Cowan Lorraine...
New Orleans-based restaurant group taking over old Marina Cantina location
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Study says warming may push more hurricanes toward US coasts

Latest News

The church had a puppet show to entertain kids.
Faithview Baptist Church in Saucier moves Easter celebrations indoors due to rain
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.8.23
Dry Easter Sunday; coastal low could bring unsettled weather next week
Faithview Baptist Church in Saucier moves Easter celebrations indoors due to rain
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
Officer Morin moved out of Surgical Intensive Care Unit following shooting