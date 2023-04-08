Showers linger through the morning

So far, it’s been a wet Saturday! You can expect more showers to pass through this morning. By the afternoon, we won’t see quite as much rain, but a few showers may linger. We’re going to reach the low to mid 70s for afternoon highs.

Clouds will linger tonight, and many of us will stay rain-free. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s by Sunday morning. Easter Sunday looks mostly cloudy, but also dry. Rain chances will remain slim. Thanks to the cloud cover, we may only warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday will feature a few isolated showers with highs in the low 70s. An area of low pressure in the Gulf may bring a few more showers Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s.

