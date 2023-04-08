WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Police report ‘active shooter,’ possible shots fired on University of Oklahoma campus

Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after...
Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (Gray News) - Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.

The campus police department posted to social media Friday night there were reports of an active shooter in the Van Vleet Oval area. They later said there were reports of shots fired.

No other information has been released and there are no reports of injuries so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flamingo Landing is the new name on the building once called Marina Cantina off Cowan Lorraine...
New Orleans-based restaurant group taking over old Marina Cantina location
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Sheriff Peterson says 34-year-old Tampila Shonta Coleman (left), 19-year-old Laquerria Williams...
Sheriff: Three arrested after breaking into Gulfport home, assaulting victim
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Lazy Magnolia, the first legal packaging brewery in the State of Mississippi, opened its doors...
Lazy Magnolia announces new ownership after nearly 20 years in business

Latest News

Lazy Magnolia celebrate First Friday
Lazy Magnolia Brewery owners share plans for the company
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
Dr. Gregory Barabino is holding a Teen Summit in hopes of helping to ease and solve gun...
Local community leader to hold summit to help combat teen and gun violence
This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test...
North Korea claims another test of underwater nuclear drone