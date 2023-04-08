Local community leader to hold summit to help combat teen and gun violence

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jazz Quarters Cafe on 19th Street will soon be a place where leaders can listen and heal their communities. That includes leaders such as Dr. Gregory Barabino, who is holding a teen summit to help solve the issue of teens and gun issues.

“We want to address it as a whole,” said Barabino. “Whether it’s the unresolved issue of police officers in our community or the kids shooting each other because they don’t know how to resolve conflict and resorting to violence. So we want to kind of hash it out and see what’s really going on with the kids instead of speculating.”

Dr. Greg Barabino has been a mentor to several teens over the years and says it’s important to find more people to guide teenagers from violence and crime.

“I know there’s a big gap between the seniors, my age group and the younger people,” said Barabino. “That’s never really happened in my lifetime, that there’s such a big disconnect from the people with knowledge and the people coming up.”

His hope for this summit is to have a better understanding of the problems teenagers are facing and how to help them overcome those obstacles.

“Let’s hear from the kids,” he said. “Is it a lack of transportation, a lack of activities or a lack of interest coming outside? Who knows. We’ve got to get to the nitty gritty and hear from the children, what they would like to see in their community, what’s missing from their community from their perspectives.”

“We want to take it back to use what you have in your community and then people like myself with a mentorship program can put them all in vehicles, buses and take them to other opportunities. So they have to really take some initiative and then we can galvanize and show them. I’m taking them off to colleges, museums and other cities to let them see there is something bigger than just the area you live in. It’s a whole new world out there.”

The summit will be held next Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Jazz Quarters Cafe. There will be a concert as well as games for anyone who attends.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.