WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Lazy Magnolia Brewery owners share plans for the company

The festive scene brought hundreds to celebrate Lazy Magnolia’s First Friday event, in conjunction with new brewery owners.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Cold drinks on tap and live music can both be found in Hancock County.

The festive scene brought hundreds to celebrate Lazy Magnolia’s First Friday event, in conjunction with new brewery owners.

One Southern Pecan coming right up, pints are full and the band is swingin’ in Lazy Magnolia’s.

First Friday invites craft lovers to the Kiln.

“I’ll have to say probably their best one is Coffee Stout. I like the combination of the coffee, the stout and a little bit of the chocolate flavor,” said Wade Ourso.

“I did try the Pecan beer, that was good. And the fruit punch on the softer side. So, it was good,” said Chintua Aloazie.

This time around, new owners grace their customers.

“We try to have 10-13 beers on tap at any given time. They can try some of our seasonal brews. We only have them for a limited time,” said owner Jason Anderson.

Jason Anderson and his partner Ryan Bowen took interest in the sale of the estate back in December 2022. There was a 3-month ownership transition to follow.

“Old owners have been great to stick around and help us grow and continue to work on the products and that together,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s sights are set on bringing more opportunity to the company, all while emphasizing the areas Lazy Magnolia is known for.

“We looked at something that is unique. The brand here is amazing. They have award-winning beers here, but also understanding they weren’t only going out to the United States. They already had a pasteurizer. For something like this brewery, it’s not normally done. It allows us to ship out to different distributors around the world and around the United States and let them actually store that product after pasturing and non-cold storage,” said Anderson.

Anderson said $1 million investment for renovations and equipment will help produce more cans and bottles per hour.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flamingo Landing is the new name on the building once called Marina Cantina off Cowan Lorraine...
New Orleans-based restaurant group taking over old Marina Cantina location
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Sheriff Peterson says 34-year-old Tampila Shonta Coleman (left), 19-year-old Laquerria Williams...
Sheriff: Three arrested after breaking into Gulfport home, assaulting victim
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Lazy Magnolia, the first legal packaging brewery in the State of Mississippi, opened its doors...
Lazy Magnolia announces new ownership after nearly 20 years in business

Latest News

Dr. Gregory Barabino is holding a Teen Summit in hopes of helping to ease and solve gun...
Local community leader to hold summit to help combat teen and gun violence
Mississippians are still asking state leaders to fix the ballot initiative process
IMMS says they do not have as to when they will know the cause of death. Testing will continue...
Dozens of dead sea turtles found on Mississippi Gulf Coast
Mayor Depreo did not specify which location she is concerned about.
Diamondhead city leaders discuss potentially placing moratorium on new house development