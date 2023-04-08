WLOX Careers
Gulfport man arrested for possessing child pornography, sheriff says

Sheriff Troy Peterson says 33-year-old Charles Edward Riley Jr., who lives on Genevieve Drive, is being charged with felony possession of child pornography.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday they’ve arrested and charged a Gulfport man for possessing child pornography.

Sheriff Troy Peterson says 33-year-old Charles Edward Riley Jr., who lives on Genevieve Drive, is being charged with felony possession of child pornography.

According to the sheriff, the investigation began with the Pass Christian Police Department and was then adopted by the Sheriff’s Office. It started with a juvenile revealing he had been solicited by Riley to send nude images online.

HSCO Investigators obtained search warrants for Riley’s electronic device and found child pornography. Investigators expect Riley will have more charges after they finish going through the devices.

Riley was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

