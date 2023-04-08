WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Faithview Baptist Church in Saucier moves Easter celebrations indoors due to rain

Although the rain didn’t allow for kids to go egg hunting outside, Faithview Baptist Church brought the fun indoors.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Although the rain didn’t allow for kids to go egg hunting outside, Faithview Baptist Church brought the fun indoors.

The church had a puppet show, luncheon, and gave kids a bucket filled with eggs.

Owen Vogle said it was his first time there but he enjoyed it.

“I think it’s very good for kids because the puppet shows, then they got the Easter bunny in there, it’s just a good event for kids,” Vogle said.

For the past 15 years the church has been hosting “Easter in the Park.” In all those years, this is the first time the rain caused the event to take place indoors.

Event coordinator Mindy Mathias says it’s important to teach the young ones the true meaning of Easter.

“I have been in church my entire life. My parents taught us that, yes, the Easter bunny is fun — I mean, we do an egg hunt at our church — but we want to share the true meaning of Easter, and that’s Jesus Christ. We want to share him with other people and do everything we can to make disciples for him,” Mathias said.

The church will host Easter Services on Sunday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Peterson says 34-year-old Tampila Shonta Coleman (left), 19-year-old Laquerria Williams...
Sheriff: Three arrested after breaking into Gulfport home, assaulting victim
Flamingo Landing is the new name on the building once called Marina Cantina off Cowan Lorraine...
New Orleans-based restaurant group taking over old Marina Cantina location
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Study says warming may push more hurricanes toward US coasts

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.8.23
Dry Easter Sunday; coastal low could bring unsettled weather next week
Faithview Baptist Church in Saucier moves Easter celebrations indoors due to rain
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
Officer Morin moved out of Surgical Intensive Care Unit following shooting
At around 8:17 a.m. Friday, officers with Picayune PD stopped Dillard for having an obstructed...
Traffic stop leads to one arrested on fentanyl charges in Picayune