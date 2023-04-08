Faithview Baptist Church in Saucier moves Easter celebrations indoors due to rain

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Although the rain didn’t allow for kids to go egg hunting outside, Faithview Baptist Church brought the fun indoors.

The church had a puppet show, luncheon, and gave kids a bucket filled with eggs.

Owen Vogle said it was his first time there but he enjoyed it.

“I think it’s very good for kids because the puppet shows, then they got the Easter bunny in there, it’s just a good event for kids,” Vogle said.

For the past 15 years the church has been hosting “Easter in the Park.” In all those years, this is the first time the rain caused the event to take place indoors.

Event coordinator Mindy Mathias says it’s important to teach the young ones the true meaning of Easter.

“I have been in church my entire life. My parents taught us that, yes, the Easter bunny is fun — I mean, we do an egg hunt at our church — but we want to share the true meaning of Easter, and that’s Jesus Christ. We want to share him with other people and do everything we can to make disciples for him,” Mathias said.

The church will host Easter Services on Sunday.

