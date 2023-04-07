WLOX Careers
West Biloxi receiving fair share of attention from developers

New condos and home construction reflect the new commercial development that's happening in West Biloxi.
New condos and home construction reflect the new commercial development that's happening in West Biloxi.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After years of dealing with Hurricane Katrina aftermath, high insurance rates and high interest rates, Biloxi is finally seeing growth on the west end of the city.

That’s getting officials and developers excited about the present and the future.

“It’s a hot area to develop in right now,” said Jerry Creel, Biloxi community development director. “There seems to be a lot of interest in it, and we’ll continue to work with developers and investors to make their projects work.”

Creel could go on for hours about the plans in West Biloxi.

New condos and homes are big on the list. That’s a good reflection of the commercial growth happening now, particularly on the far west end.

At DeBuys Road and Highway 90, you will now see a lot of rubble, but it won’t be long before developer and restaurateur Rob Stinson will create a gas station, convenience store and restaurant.

Within two years, a 4-acre property just west of Walmart Lane will have a hotel, strip mall and condos. It’s owned by owned by developer Deepak Patel.

Nash Ahmed, director of operations for Patel’s company - Prahar Hospital Management - said this is his dream spot for development.

“He always dreamed that he wanted to have something near the beach,” Ahmed said. “And he’s got a wonderful location that’s right next to the mall and right next to the condos . . . that is the reason we have kept this location.”

This week, the Biloxi Planning Commission unanimously approved a zoning change for the hotel development. It now goes to the city council for a final approval.

Creel added infrastructure improvement is a big factor in potential growth.

“Of course, the Popp’s Ferry extention is going to open up all area in there that’s undeveloped that south of Pass Road and north of Beach Boulevard,” he said. “You’ve got a tremendous amount of area in there has not been developed because there was no access.”

