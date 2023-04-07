WATCH: Biloxi High baseball player’s swing connects, aluminum bat snaps
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While breaking bats aren’t all that uncommon throughout the sport of baseball, Biloxi infielder Logan Fontenelle’s case certainly doesn’t happen often.
During one of Fontenelle’s at-bats during the Indians’ matchup against the Hancock Hawks on Friday, the batter drove his hands through a ball hurled by right-handed pitcher Brandon Arcement.
The catch? The barrel didn’t follow.
The bat, a one-piece BBCOR 2023 Louisville Slugger Atlas, snapped at the handle as the ball flew into left field for an out. Following a quick inspection by the umpire, play would resume.
Biloxi went on to win the game 7-2. Fontenelle finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a double.
