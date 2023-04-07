WATCH: Biloxi High baseball player’s swing connects, aluminum bat snaps

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While breaking bats aren’t all that uncommon throughout the sport of baseball, Biloxi infielder Logan Fontenelle’s case certainly doesn’t happen often.

During one of Fontenelle’s at-bats during the Indians’ matchup against the Hancock Hawks on Friday, the batter drove his hands through a ball hurled by right-handed pitcher Brandon Arcement.

The catch? The barrel didn’t follow.

Here's something I've never seen in a high school game.@LoganFontenelle breaks his *metal* bat (!) in @BiloxiIndiansBB's game against Hancock this afternoon!



We'll have all the highlights for you tonight! pic.twitter.com/3tv1KQolCx — Blake Brannon (@blake_brannontv) April 7, 2023

The bat, a one-piece BBCOR 2023 Louisville Slugger Atlas, snapped at the handle as the ball flew into left field for an out. Following a quick inspection by the umpire, play would resume.

Biloxi went on to win the game 7-2. Fontenelle finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a double.

