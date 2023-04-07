WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Sheriff: Three arrested after breaking into Gulfport home, assaulting victim

Sheriff Peterson says 34-year-old Tampila Shonta Coleman (left), 19-year-old Laquerria Williams...
Sheriff Peterson says 34-year-old Tampila Shonta Coleman (left), 19-year-old Laquerria Williams (middle) and 21-year-old Larecus Coleman (right) were arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one felony count of burglary-home invasion.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of three people in connection to a home invasion and assault March 28.

Sheriff Peterson says 34-year-old Tampila Shonta Coleman, 21-year-old Larecus Coleman and 19-year-old Laquerria Williams were arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one felony count of burglary-home invasion.

Deputies responded to a home on 28th Street on March 28 after reports of assault and home invasion. When deputies arrived, they learned the unknown suspects entered the house and assaulted a victim, causing severe injuries.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport before being taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Upon further investigation, Tampila Coleman, Larecus Coleman and Laquerria Williams were identified through photograph lineups by the victim. Investigators then obtained warrants for the trio.

Harrison County investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service found the Colemans at their residence on Highway 49 and took them into custody. Williams was located a short time later near Memorial Hospital and taken into custody.

Tampila Coleman was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of burglary-home invasion and one count of directing or causing a juvenile to commit a felony.

Larecus Coleman and Laquerria Williams were booked in on one count of aggravated assault and one count of burglary-home invasion each.

Tampila Coleman is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner. Larecus Coleman and Laquerria Williams are being held in lieu of a $40,000 bond set by the same judge.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flamingo Landing is the new name on the building once called Marina Cantina off Cowan Lorraine...
New Orleans-based restaurant group taking over old Marina Cantina location
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says the department is down about 20 sworn officers. Despite...
Biloxi police ready for Spring Break despite staff shortage
The pet law will allow people to purchase insurance for dogs, cats, and even exotic animals.
Mississippi second state to adopt pet insurance law
Lazy Magnolia, the first legal packaging brewery in the State of Mississippi, opened its doors...
Lazy Magnolia announces new ownership after nearly 20 years in business

Latest News

A new North American Beaver Habitat is now open at Mississippi Aquarium featuring "The Beaver...
Mississippi Aquarium welcomes 3 North American Beavers: Elvis, BB & King
According to Cherokee Concerned Citizens, Cherokee subdivision in Pascagoula, Mississippi is...
EPA SUED: Pascagoula group files suit against EPA for approving Chevron to turn plastics to fuel
We've talked plenty about rain. But, don't be caught off-guard... we may see cooler...
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Downpours will arrive in Coastal MS by tomorrow. The worst flood threat may set up mainly to...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast