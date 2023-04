Dear Citizens of Moss Point, MS

It is with deep sadness that I inform the citizens of Moss Point that our former Mayor the Honorable Robert Byrd has transitioned. Mayor Byrd died peacefully at home Wednesday night April 5, 2023, with his family by his bedside.

The citizens of Moss Point grieve, along with Mayor Byrd’s family and friends. We have lost a great public servant who served with much distinction and dedication.

As Mayor, I ask all citizens to keep Mayor Byrd’s family in your thoughts and prayers. I have asked the Fire Chief to lower our flags to half-staff in honor of the late Honorable Mayor Robert Byrd until noon Sunday, April 16th.

May the late Honorable Mayor Robert Byrd rest in peace.