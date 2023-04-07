MGCCC hosts job fair for students hoping to enter healthcare workforce

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - As the school year winds down, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is helping its students prepare for future jobs in the medical field.

Dozens of medical students filled the campus gymnasium of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Perkinston campus to engage and connect with health professionals from across the Coast.

The school hosted its health care career fair on Thursday with more than 100 potential employers on-hand to talk with students like Radiology major Kevin Le.

“Every day they help me. I love this school. I’ve been here for like four years. I got my associates here and I came back to do this. It’s a great school with great people. They care about you,” he said.

Alexis Bertagnolli, a freshman enrolled in the physical therapy assistant program, is the first person in her family to pursue a career in health care.

“Most of my family are teachers, like my mom, my aunts are teachers, so I really just wanted to branch out in the medical field,” she said.

Her goal at the career fair was to network and get her name and face in front of the people with jobs to offer.

“In the medical field, a lot of things are by word of mouth,” Bertagnolli said. “You get a lot of recommendations by word of mouth so just to go out and start introducing yourself into the field or affiliate your name with that field, I just feel like it’s really important. So then when you go to apply, your name is on the back of their mind already.”

Associate Vice President of Nursing and Health Professions at MGCCC Joan Hendrix said making contacts with industry professionals can open doors.

“That’s the beauty of it,” she said. “Most, if not a large majority, currently have jobs already. Now they want to network and talk to other vendors and other community agencies and clinical agents to see what other opportunities are out there for them.”

Senior Kaleigh Yerby is pushing through her last semester of nursing school. She’s attended many career fairs and said the process could be overwhelming but wants to share advice with her fellow medical peers.

“I would say making sure your resume includes leadership and doing well in your school performance but also being personable. Also, focusing on patient safety and clinical experience you have in interviews, making sure that you’re the type of candidate that they would want to work on their unit,” she said.

MGCCC graduates approximately 80 practical nurses and nearly 250 registered nurses each year.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.