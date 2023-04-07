Loaves & Fishes one step closer to moving operations into new building

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The non-profit Loaves & Fishes is slowly inching towards having a new home, but the group has had its fair share of obstacles along the way.

A building on Judge Sekul Avenue could be a place where hundreds of needy people receive a warm plate of food. The Biloxi planning commission approved a request for Loaves & Fishes to have conditional use of the building.

Loaves & Fishes treasurer Grant Curtis-Bell says they’ve spent years trying to find a permanent place to serve people.

“I been trying to find a permanent home to feed the hungry, and fortunately, we have been blessed with the opportunity with a benefactor who donated the building to us,” said Curtis-Bell. “We are trying to see what we can do to renovate it, and today it was ruled in our favor that we can begin preparing for us.”

The charity that serves breakfast and lunch to hundreds of people every week is currently operating out of a food truck on Back Bay Mission’s property.

While some are happy about the decision, other people who live and work in the area are concerned about safety.

“It’s a residential area,” said Eugene Lacaze, who lives nearby. “While I commend trying to feed the homeless, the location is inappropriate.”

The building is surrounded by apartments and businesses.

“It’s going to drive foot traffic through other residential areas as well,” Lacaze added. “I feel like it’s going to jeopardize the safety of the neighborhood and the citizens and what not.”

Regardless of concerns, the planning commission is moving forward and will propose the plan to the Biloxi City Council for final approval.

Because the building is conditional use, the planning commission says if there are problems where the agency is out of compliance, they can come in and revoke the conditional use.

