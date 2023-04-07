WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

‘He is fighting’: Hattiesburg child remains hospitalized after shooting that killed father

Hattiesburg youngster fighting to recover from wounds sustained during shooting that killed his father
By Michael Clark
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg family is pleading for answers after a Wednesday night shooting left a father dead and his 2-year-old son injured.

Terry Barnes, 29, was killed in his home on Whitney Street after Hattiesburg police said someone fired multiple rounds into the house.

“This perpetrator actually walked up to my daughter’s window and shot inside the window while his father was holding him,” said Charmeka Allen, the grandmother of the injured child.

Allen is at Children’s Hospital in Jackson with her grandson, Tristan. The child is in stable condition but is sedated as doctors monitor him for brain bleeding.

“We are holding on right now,” Allen said. “We are doing the best we can trying to be here by his side.”.

Loved ones said Barnes was shot and killed in front of his kids. He leaves three children behind.

“He loved his kids,” Allen said. “And he was a provider for his kids. For his family. His kids are going to miss him.”

While police continue to investigate, Allen wants to remind people that bullets don’t have a name.

“Young folks or old folks, I don’t know who it might be or what age they might be, but just people in general need to stop the acts of violence, especially against people’s homes and kids,” said Allen.

So far, no suspect information has been released by the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Allen said she knows someone out there knows details that could help police.

“People need to talk,” Allen said. “It ain’t no such thing as snitches get stitches.

“You rather seeing people burying their children?”

Allen said her grandson has been in and out of the hospital since birth with Hirschsprung Disease. They say he only knows how to fight and believe he will overcome this latest challenge.

“Keep us in your prayers, and like I said, anyone that is out there that knows anything, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department,” Allen said.

If you know anything that can help, you’re asked to call Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Loved ones have started GoFundMe Pages to raise money for funeral expenses for Terry Barnes and medical expenses for Tristan Barnes

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flamingo Landing is the new name on the building once called Marina Cantina off Cowan Lorraine...
New Orleans-based restaurant group taking over old Marina Cantina location
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says the department is down about 20 sworn officers. Despite...
Biloxi police ready for Spring Break despite staff shortage
The pet law will allow people to purchase insurance for dogs, cats, and even exotic animals.
Mississippi second state to adopt pet insurance law
Lazy Magnolia, the first legal packaging brewery in the State of Mississippi, opened its doors...
Lazy Magnolia announces new ownership after nearly 20 years in business

Latest News

Downpours will arrive in Coastal MS by tomorrow. The worst flood threat may set up mainly to...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
This weekend marks the first Friday and second Saturday of April, plus Sunday is Easter, so...
What's this Weekend: Community events, Easter festivities and more
Rain amounts may reach 1-2" for most of Coastal MS by tomorrow night. Some isolated spots may...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Hattiesburg youngster fighting to recover from wounds sustained during shooting that killed his...
Hattiesburg youngster fighting to recover from wounds sustained during shooting that killed his father