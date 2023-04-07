WLOX Careers
Diamondhead‘s mayor wants city leaders to discuss potential moratorium on new home development

The city continues to grow with developments like Diamondhead Lakes, a 50-home subdivision, currently in construction.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Diamondhead resident Michael Emmer sees some merit to that idea.

“I do know there’s a drainage problem,” Emmer said. “If you are on the Facebook page for residents of Diamondhead, there is a lot of talk about it.”

On a Facebook post, Mayor Nancy Depreo wrote, “Drainage is weighing heavy on my mind today and I have reached a point that if we can’t do better for our residents living next door to new builds, then we need to put a moratorium on new house construction until we get people in place that understand drainage.”

The mayor did not specify what areas she’s worried about.

The city has dealt with this problem in the past. Two years ago, a moratorium on landscape ditches was placed to study drainage issues.

“Every time it rained, you would see a lot of yards along the ditches that would flood and things like that,” said Emmer. “I know in recent months — probably a year — the city started to correct the issue.”

To fix the issue in the past, the city has worked on retention ponds, drainage studies, and several drainage projects in different flooded areas.

“We know on the eastern side, Diamondhead East, there’s problems and they are doing construction there,” Emmer added. “The lake down right across from Devil’s Elbow. They are deepening so water will be able to be held when we do have large rain events to help prevent some of the problems.”

Depreo’s post was flooded with comments from residents supporting a slowdown in growth.

“I totally agree. Existing drainage problems need to have priority and be corrected before more people have more flooding problems,” Facebook user wrote.

“People have been saying so for a while now - there has to be a better understanding from the builders - but our city needs to take care of the current issues first before anymore building is allowed,” Facebook user wrote.

We reached out to Mayor Depreo who told us she’ll wait to comment until the next city council meeting.

