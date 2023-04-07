WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Criminal charge against Joe Mixon refiled for January incident, police say

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A criminal charge against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been refiled, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday.

The misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing stems from a claim that Mixon pointed a gun at someone Jan. 21 in downtown Cincinnati, according to the initial complaint.

Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me,” court records detailed.

The victim told officers the threat was a result of “road rage,” the incident report reads.

An arrest warrant for Mixon was issued Feb. 2, but a day later, the charge filed by Officer Jeff Ruberg was dismissed at the request of city prosecutors.

The arrest warrant against Mixon was issued prematurely and resulted from a procedural misstep, the Cincinnati Police Department said in a Feb. 3 written statement.

Cincinnati police said Friday that new evidence was found during their investigation, which led to the misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge against Mixon being refiled.

Mixon is scheduled to appear in court April 19 at 12:30 p.m., according to police.

The Bengals released the following statement after Friday’s announcement from Cincinnati police: “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is monitoring the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Ruberg, who filed the initial charge, was later disciplined, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said previously.

Mixon has found his name the subject of news headlines following the end of the Bengals season.

His sister, Shalonda Mixon, and her boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, were indicted on charges in connection with a shooting outside of the star running back’s home on March 6.

While Mixon was home at the time, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers stated in a news conference that the Bengals running back “did not commit a crime” that night.

Brewer, according to Powers, fired 10 to 11 shots at a 16-year-old who was playing “Nerf wars” outside of Mixon’s home in Anderson Township.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flamingo Landing is the new name on the building once called Marina Cantina off Cowan Lorraine...
New Orleans-based restaurant group taking over old Marina Cantina location
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says the department is down about 20 sworn officers. Despite...
Biloxi police ready for Spring Break despite staff shortage
The pet law will allow people to purchase insurance for dogs, cats, and even exotic animals.
Mississippi second state to adopt pet insurance law
Lazy Magnolia, the first legal packaging brewery in the State of Mississippi, opened its doors...
Lazy Magnolia announces new ownership after nearly 20 years in business

Latest News

A new North American Beaver Habitat is now open at Mississippi Aquarium featuring "The Beaver...
Mississippi Aquarium welcomes 3 North American Beavers: Elvis, BB & King
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Study says warming may push more hurricanes toward US coasts
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Thomas says he didn’t have to disclose luxury trips
Sheriff Peterson says 34-year-old Tampila Shonta Coleman (left), 19-year-old Laquerria Williams...
Sheriff: Three arrested after breaking into Gulfport home, assaulting victim