Coast Guard advises caution while transiting Pascagoula River due to dredging operation

Operations are expected to last around 2 weeks.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Heads up to anyone planning on transiting the Pascagoula River.

In a press release sent out Friday, the Coast Guard asked people to stay alert thanks to a dredging operation taking place on the river. The operation is being carried out by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The vessel E. Stroud can be found just north of the Highway 90 Bridge on the Pascagoula River. The dredging pipe is marked and illuminated at night. Boaters are advised to stay within the marked channel while traveling through. The dredge vessel is displaying lights and day shapes indicating the safe side for passage.

The operations are expected to last around 2 weeks.

