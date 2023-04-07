Bay St. Louis honors long-time publisher with Heritage Star

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A star dedication now graces the sidewalk in Bay St. Louis for a long-time publisher.

The late Ellis Cuevas is honored with a Bay St. Louis Heritage Star in his memory on his birthday. Community members unveiled the plaque at the North Beach Restaurant. It’s the original location of Sea Coast Echo where Cuevas wrote for the newspaper. He wore many hats as a member of the Bay St. Louis Rotary Club and Hancock Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees dressed in Hawaiian shirts to celebrate his love of tropical attire.

“This is quite an event for Ellis and his family and for me personally. Ellis and I worked together for 50 years, side by side. I think Ellis has written his name in ever page in history of this community for the last 40 years. He served on every board,” said Randy Ponder, a friend of Cuevas.

”He got involved in so many good causes. Rotary was his biggest one. For 27 years he never missed a Rotary meeting, he was a member for fours years. He truly led by example,” said Amy Corr, a family member of Cuevas.

The dedication ceremony was followed with a reception in the North Beach Restaurant.

