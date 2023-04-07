WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Avoiding distractions while behind the wheel highlighted by MHP, NHTSA throughout April

Distracted driving is known as one of the fatal four causes of traffic accidents. Others are impaired driving, speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has designated April as Driver Distraction Safety Month.

According to national statistics, more than 30% of all traffic accidents are due to distracted driving. Those wrecks cause more than 13,000 deaths per year.

“Distracted driving is fairly easy on our part when we’re out patrolling,” said Trooper Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “The troopers [are] looking for a car swerving all over the roadway.”

Here’s some more numbers from a survey by Traveler’s Insurance that will make you want to pull over and pay attention to the issue:

  • 75% of drivers admit to using their phones while on the road
  • 50% say they read texts or emails while driving
  • 27% say they use social media while driving — some admitting to even online shopping

“We’ve seen all types of distracted driving,” said Robertson. “It’s not just your cellphone. It could be looking at an iPad — I’ve seen people with an iPad in the windshield watching a movie — you’re eating while driving, you’re messing with the radio while going down the road. Anything that takes your attention away from the roadway is distracted driving,” Robertson said.

The study also highlighted teenage drivers in that group with the higher risks.

“They were born with a cellphone in their hand, pretty much,” Robertson added. “They need to learn there’s a time to do without that because you only get one shot at this, and you could wind up in a wheelchair, or you could wind up being killed . . . you can’t prevent you’re tire from blowing out, or an equipment malfunction, but you can prevent picking up your phone and diverting attention away from the road.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flamingo Landing is the new name on the building once called Marina Cantina off Cowan Lorraine...
New Orleans-based restaurant group taking over old Marina Cantina location
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Lazy Magnolia, the first legal packaging brewery in the State of Mississippi, opened its doors...
Lazy Magnolia announces new ownership after nearly 20 years in business
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says the department is down about 20 sworn officers. Despite...
Biloxi police ready for Spring Break despite staff shortage
The pet law will allow people to purchase insurance for dogs, cats, and even exotic animals.
Mississippi second state to adopt pet insurance law

Latest News

Operations are expected to last around 2 weeks.
Coast Guard advises caution while transiting Pascagoula River due to dredging operation
Distracted driving is known as one of the fatal four causes of traffic accidents. Others are...
April is national distracted driving awareness month
New condos and home construction reflect the new commercial development that's happening in...
West Biloxi receiving fair share of attention from developers
PCSO said they did contact the Houston Police Department and have turned the investigation over...
Missing Houston, Texas teenager found in Perry Co. Thursday night