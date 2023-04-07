Avoiding distractions while behind the wheel highlighted by MHP, NHTSA throughout April

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has designated April as Driver Distraction Safety Month.

According to national statistics, more than 30% of all traffic accidents are due to distracted driving. Those wrecks cause more than 13,000 deaths per year.

“Distracted driving is fairly easy on our part when we’re out patrolling,” said Trooper Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “The troopers [are] looking for a car swerving all over the roadway.”

Here’s some more numbers from a survey by Traveler’s Insurance that will make you want to pull over and pay attention to the issue:

75% of drivers admit to using their phones while on the road

50% say they read texts or emails while driving

27% say they use social media while driving — some admitting to even online shopping

“We’ve seen all types of distracted driving,” said Robertson. “It’s not just your cellphone. It could be looking at an iPad — I’ve seen people with an iPad in the windshield watching a movie — you’re eating while driving, you’re messing with the radio while going down the road. Anything that takes your attention away from the roadway is distracted driving,” Robertson said.

The study also highlighted teenage drivers in that group with the higher risks.

“They were born with a cellphone in their hand, pretty much,” Robertson added. “They need to learn there’s a time to do without that because you only get one shot at this, and you could wind up in a wheelchair, or you could wind up being killed . . . you can’t prevent you’re tire from blowing out, or an equipment malfunction, but you can prevent picking up your phone and diverting attention away from the road.”

