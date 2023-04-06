Thursday’s Forecast

Today may not be quite as breezy as the last few days in Coastal Mississippi. But, we’ll still have a light breeze from the Gulf helping to keep our temperatures warm and our humidity high. Meanwhile, in northern parts of our state, a slow-moving cool front is approaching the coast. And areas in north Mississippi have already seen their temperatures dropping into the 50s. This front is expected to stall nearby over the next few days so the cooldown is not likely to make it to us for a while. Also, as an upper disturbance rides along this stalled front, that will bring rain showers to our region for several days. So, plan on soggier weather at some point between now and Saturday. Things should turn less wet from Saturday to Easter Sunday as the disturbance moves east of us. If the front manages to actually slowly stagger all the way down to the coast, then we could get a drop in humidity in temperature at some point between Easter Sunday and early next week. For now, there’s no expectation of damaging thunderstorms in Coastal Mississippi for the next three days. And through Saturday, rain amounts of 1″ will be common in Coastal Mississippi. But, some isolated totals of 2-3″+ can’t be ruled out. And if that happens, there may be a concern for flooding.

