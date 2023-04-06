WLOX Careers
Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school’s girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues.

The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school’s track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the pack.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

