Reserve deputy in Jones Co. church shooting passes out during hearing; bond set at $50K

Before his bond was set, Walters reportedly passed out in the courtroom. An ambulance was...
Before his bond was set, Walters reportedly passed out in the courtroom. An ambulance was called to the courthouse to take him to be treated.
By WDAM Staff and Allen Brewer
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy involved in Sunday’s church shooting after he was carried out to an ambulance from passing out in court.

On Thursday afternoon, George Ryan Walters’ bond was reportedly set at $50,000 by Judge Grant Hedgepeth during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Before his bond was set, Walters reportedly passed out in the courtroom. An ambulance was called to the courthouse to take him to be treated.

Walters turned himself in to authorities Wednesday and was charged with second-degree murder by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, as he was involved in the shooting that took place at The Rock Church that resulted in the death of 45-year-old James Corey Donald.

Donald was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel before being pronounced dead.

Officials with the JCSD previously said Donald was shot during an altercation with Walters.

In court, an MBI agent testified that Donald appeared to have died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to autopsy results.

The MBI agent also testified that Donald was kicked and hit in the head at some point during the encounter. There were also signs of a subarachnoid hemorrhage and abrasions to the victim’s head, according to the agent.

The status of Walters’ condition is not available at this time.

The story will be updated whenever new information becomes available.

The Rock Church fatal shooting
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says

The man was shot in the parking lot of the Rock Church on Highway 15 South near the intersection of Lower Myrick Road.

-
Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say

MBI and other sources close to the case have provided new details about Sunday's incident.

-
MBI takes lead in investigation into shooting at Jones Co. church

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working to find out what led up to the death of a man reported shot in The Rock Church parking lot Sunday night.

MBI takes lead in The Rock Church shooting by JCSD reserve deputy
MBI: Jones Co. reserve deputy charged with murder in The Rock Church shooting

MBI's announcement comes hours after the Jones County Sheriff's Department placed the reserve deputy on administrative leave.

George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...

