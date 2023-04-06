WLOX Careers
Police: Man fatally mauled by pit bulls inside Detroit building

Police say the body of a 58-year-old man was found in a Detroit building about 45 minutes after...
Police say the body of a 58-year-old man was found in a Detroit building about 45 minutes after he attacked by at least two pit bulls.(Source: Personeelsnet/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT
DETROIT (AP) - A 58-year-old man whose body was found in a Detroit building apparently was attacked and killed by pit bull dogs, police said.

The victim was found Tuesday afternoon about 45 minutes after the attack, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

Investigators found evidence the man was attacked by at least two pit bulls, Donakowski said.

Detectives believe the victim may have gone into the building to help the dogs and was attacked by them, Donakowski said.

The dogs were captured by the city’s Animal Care and Control Division. It was unclear what will happen to them.

Investigation by animal control officers revealed the building was under renovation and that the pit bulls were owned, licensed, vaccinated and secured by the property owner, said John Roach, a Detroit city spokesman.

