Pascagoula bank raises money for bank devastated in tornadoes

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It takes a bank to help a bank.

First Federal Savings and Loan in Pascagoula is raising money so others can get back to managing money.

Bank of Anguilla, just six miles north of Rolling Fork, was among the businesses and homes devastated by recent tornadoes in north Mississippi.

Three of its 28 employees have no homes left; many more are severely damaged.

“The easiest thing we could have done, I guess, is to write a check, put it in the mail and try to help the Bank of Anguilla out that way,” said Alan Renfroe, First Federal Savings & Loan President and CEO.

Sometimes it takes some physical work to get back to fiscal shape.

At least, that’s what the employees of First Federal Savings and Loan of Pascagoula prefer to do.

“Since we are nationally recognized as the best bank to work for, our employees pitched in to help each other, and now we’re having the opportunity to help another bank in another area,” Renfroe said. “So, we just consider them part of our group now.”

First Federal employees worked for hours preparing more than 500 fish plates and all the sides.

Pre-paid customers lined up to receive the meals and some even added an extra cash donation.

The relationship between First Federal and Bank of Anguilla began just a short time ago.

“We were working with them on a state-wide blood drive - Battle of the Banks blood drive for this summer,” said Jennifer Garlich, director of marketing. “And we had formed a relationship with them like a week before the tornadoes.”

Renfroe knows how important a bank is in a community that’s been devastated.

“Your customers are certainly depending on you to be there to help them when they need their money, whether it’s $10 to go buy a little bit of gas or a gallon of milk - they need you to be able to provide that $10,” he said. “So, yes, they want you to have your doors open and be able to help them as needed.”

The money will be put into the Bank of Anguilla employee benefit fund to be used as needed.

