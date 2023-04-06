WLOX Careers
Parade, celebration honors LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship

LSU hosted a parade on campus and a celebration inside the PMAC on Wednesday, April 5, to honor the national champion LSU women’s basketball team.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU hosted a parade on campus and a celebration inside the PMAC on Wednesday, April 5, to honor the national champion LSU women’s basketball team.

Thousands of fans came out to celebrate LSU women's basketball first National Championship.

Thousands of fans lined up along the parade route to cheer on the champs and then packed the arena.

The parade included members of LSU’s National Championship team, as well as coach Kim Mulkey. Other participants included the Bengal Brass Band, the LSU spirit squads, former players, and dignitaries.

LSU hosted a parade on campus and a celebration inside the PMAC on Wednesday, April 5, to honor the national champion LSU women’s basketball team.

The Lady Tigers took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, 102-85, which was a championship game scoring record.

