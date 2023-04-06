Owen Miller to step down as Gulfport head boys’ basketball coach

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, the Gulfport Athletic Department announced that Owen Miller will be resigning as the boys’ basketball team’s head coach. Miller spent 12 years with the team.

“In my short year of knowing Coach Miller, I have gained the upmost respect for him as a coach and a person and am proud to call him a friend,” Gulfport athletic director Matt Walters stated via Twitter. “While I am sad to see him go I am excited for his new opportunity.”

Miller, who originally joined the team in 2011 after previously coaching as an assistant for Ole Miss, led the Admirals to a record of 260-105 during his time at the helm. He also guided the team to their ninth State Championship in 2014.

In his last season as coach, Gulfport posted a record of 19-6 (3-3) before being bounced in the first round of playoffs by Terry.

Miller steps down as coach in order to pursue an opportunity outside of the district.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.