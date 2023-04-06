WLOX Careers
New Orleans-based restaurant group taking over old Marina Cantina location

Flamingo Landing is the new name on the building once called Marina Cantina off Cowan Lorraine...
Flamingo Landing is the new name on the building once called Marina Cantina off Cowan Lorraine Road.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -A New Orleans restaurant group is flying into Gulfport.

Flamingo Landing is the new name on the building once called Marina Cantina off Cowan Lorraine Road.

Flamingo Landing is the latest creation by the Creole Cuisine Restaurant group out of the Big Easy.

Remodeling is underway, and the company is hiring staff right now but has not set an opening date.

We don’t yet know what will be on the menu, but Flamingo Landing’s parent company has some recognizable New Orleans restaurants like Flamingo A-Go-Go, Cafe Maspero, Broussards and Gumbo Ya-Ya.

