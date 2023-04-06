Lazy Magnolia announces new ownership after nearly 20 years in business

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ownership of Mississippi’s first microbrewery will be changing hands in the near future.

Lazy Magnolia Brewing in Kiln will welcome new owners, Jason Anderson and Ryan Bowen, who are committed to taking the brewery to new heights while maintaining its community roots.

With a passion for quality beer and a deep appreciation for the role Lazy Magnolia plays on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and surrounding areas, Anderson and Bowen are eager to build on the brewery’s success and expand its reach.

“There’s a lot of excitement here about the new opportunity this provides both for us and for Lazy Magnolia,” Anderson said. “We look forward to building on the brewery’s strong foundation and continuing to impress our customers with exceptional beer and by expanding our product offerings.”

Locals and visitors alike know that Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co. has been an impactful fixture of the Gulf Coast since 2005, standing out as the first packaging brewery in Mississippi since prohibition. The business has been providing jobs and attracting visitors from around the world since its inception.

“We are grateful for the support our community has shown over the last 19 years.” Leslie Henderson said.

With a belief in supporting the local economy and creating more jobs for the community, Anderson and Bowen have a shared vision for what the business has the potential to become and are dedicated to continuing to provide exceptional beer and a welcoming atmosphere to patrons both old and new.

“We knew Lazy Magnolia needed a strong partner for the next phase of growth. After our first meeting with Ryan and Jason, we knew they shared our passion for the brand and our devotion to the employees who make it all happen. They also have the resources and expertise to realize an expanded vision for what Lazy Magnolia can be, both in the community and the industry,” says Mark Henderson.

