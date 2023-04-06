WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem

Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to...
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.

The recall covers certain CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011 that were sold or registered in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that salt can accumulate and cause corrosion, and the rear trailing arm can detach. That can cause drivers to lose control, increasing the risk of a crash. Rear trailing arms connect the rear axle to the chassis.

The recalled CR-Vs were either sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Dealers will inspect the SUVs and install a support brace or repair the rear frame if needed. If the frame is badly damaged, Honda may offer to buy the vehicle. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 8.

The CR-Vs already have been recalled in Canada. Honda says in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 61 customer complaints in the U.S. but no deaths or injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of...
Two arrested in connection to death of man found in Harrison Co. woods
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says the department is down about 20 sworn officers. Despite...
Biloxi police ready for Spring Break despite staff shortage
Gulfport’s City Council once again voted against a proposed ordinance involving a cannabis...
Gulfport City Council rejects proposed cannabis zoning

Latest News

A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville's dry banks on May 23, 2021, left, and the...
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, shakes hands with Taiwanese President Tsai...
China vows ‘forceful’ measures after US-Taiwan meeting
Soggier by Saturday. Rain amounts may top 2-3 inches for some. Click and watch the forecast...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and Easter Bunnies, speaks on...
Jill Biden keeps ‘EGGucation’ theme for Easter Egg Roll