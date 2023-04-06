$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set at $25,000 for a Jones County woman charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, of Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County Justice Court where her bond was set by Judge Grant Hedgepeth.

Hedgepeth also ordered that Frazier stay away from animals until after her trial.

Frazier was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with committing a sexual act with an animal.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Frazier on Norton Road in the Myrick community on a charge of unnatural intercourse and aggravated animal cruelty.

According to the sheriff’s department, it received a complaint from a concerned resident regarding a graphic video posted to a social media channel depicting the act between a human female and a male dog. An investigation led to a search warrant for the Norton Road residence and an arrest warrant being issued for Frazier.

The sheriff’s department said it’s in the initial investigation phase, but has found no evidence that Fraizer was threatened or coerced to participate in these acts on video.

“Disturbing, extremely disturbing videos that I can’t even wrap my head around it,” said lead investigator Sgt. JD Carter. “I wouldn’t understand the mindset that would even drive somebody to do that. The claim of being threatened and forced to conduct those videos, as she claimed, there’s no evidence to be found supporting that idea and yeah we did look into it.”

Officials said three separate dogs were seen on video, and all animals are now in a safe place getting medical help.

Carter said he’s never worked a case like this before.

“We’ve never dealt with this particular type of case before,” Carter said. “There are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting. So, right now, we’re still in that initial phase, right past the first part of it. But, we’re still going to look into it to see if there’s more.”

JCSD said some videos may have been made in other counties. Those counties have been alerted, and more charges may be added.

