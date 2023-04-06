WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal

Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County...
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County Justice Court where her bond was set by Judge Grant Hedgepeth.
By Cam Bonelli, Allen Brewer and WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set at $25,000 for a Jones County woman charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, of Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County Justice Court where her bond was set by Judge Grant Hedgepeth.

Hedgepeth also ordered that Frazier stay away from animals until after her trial.

Frazier was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with committing a sexual act with an animal.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Frazier on Norton Road in the Myrick community on a charge of unnatural intercourse and aggravated animal cruelty.

According to the sheriff’s department, it received a complaint from a concerned resident regarding a graphic video posted to a social media channel depicting the act between a human female and a male dog. An investigation led to a search warrant for the Norton Road residence and an arrest warrant being issued for Frazier.

The sheriff’s department said it’s in the initial investigation phase, but has found no evidence that Fraizer was threatened or coerced to participate in these acts on video.

“Disturbing, extremely disturbing videos that I can’t even wrap my head around it,” said lead investigator Sgt. JD Carter. “I wouldn’t understand the mindset that would even drive somebody to do that. The claim of being threatened and forced to conduct those videos, as she claimed, there’s no evidence to be found supporting that idea and yeah we did look into it.”

Officials said three separate dogs were seen on video, and all animals are now in a safe place getting medical help.

Carter said he’s never worked a case like this before.

“We’ve never dealt with this particular type of case before,” Carter said. “There are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting. So, right now, we’re still in that initial phase, right past the first part of it. But, we’re still going to look into it to see if there’s more.”

JCSD said some videos may have been made in other counties. Those counties have been alerted, and more charges may be added.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of...
Two arrested in connection to death of man found in Harrison Co. woods
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says the department is down about 20 sworn officers. Despite...
Biloxi police ready for Spring Break despite staff shortage
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
MBI: Jones Co. reserve deputy charged with murder in The Rock Church shooting

Latest News

The lab is the product of a partnership between Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s...
MGCCC, Kubota Tech partner to offer firsthand learning experience
The lab is the product of a partnership between Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s...
MGCCC, Kubota Tech partner to offer firsthand learning experience
Bank of Anguilla, just six miles north of Rolling Fork, was among the businesses and homes...
Pascagoula bank raises money for bank devastated in tornadoes
Before his bond was set, Walters reportedly passed out in the courtroom. An ambulance was...
Reserve deputy in Jones Co. church shooting passes out during hearing; bond set at $50K
First Federal Savings & Loan in Pascagoula had a fish fry Thursday to raise money for The Bank...
Pascagoula bank raises money for bank devastated in tornadoes