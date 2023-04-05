WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Veteran Spanish actress says surrogate baby is granddaughter

FILE - Spanish actress Ana Obregon poses on arrival for the Goya Awards in Madrid, Spain, on...
FILE - Spanish actress Ana Obregon poses on arrival for the Goya Awards in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 17, 2013. A heated debate in Spain triggered by Obregón, who was reported to have used a surrogate mother in Miami to have a baby took a twist Wednesday, April 5, 2023 when the woman announced in socialite magazine ¡Hola! that the baby is actually the daughter of her son who died of cancer in 2020. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and CIARÁN GILES
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — A heated debate in Spain triggered by a 68-year-old celebrity who was reported to have used a surrogate mother in Miami to have a baby took a twist Wednesday when the woman announced in socialite magazine ¡Hola! that the baby is actually the daughter of her son who died of cancer in 2020.

Actress and presenter Ana Obregón told ¡Hola! that doctors had encouraged her son, Aless Lequio García, to preserve samples of sperm before he began treatment and that he expressed a desire just before dying to have a child. The samples, she said, were stored in New York.

Surrogate pregnancies are banned in Spain, although children from such pregnancies in other countries can be registered.

“This girl is not my daughter, but rather my granddaughter” Obregón told the magazine. “It was Aless’ last wish to bring a child into the world.”

Initial reports about the baby grabbed the attention of the Spanish media and the country’s political parties, sparking criticism from the leftist coalition government. Many leading politicians and outlets of Spanish media refer to surrogacy as “womb renting.”

Equality Minister Irene Montero of the leftist United We Can coalition partner said surrogate pregnancies were “a form of violence against women.” The coalition’s Socialist party said legislation should be tweaked to prevent Spaniards using surrogates in other countries.

But Defense Minister Margarita Robles on Wednesday held off from criticizing Obregón, saying that while the law was clear in Spain, personal decisions should be respected.

The main opposition conservative Popular Party has said it is open to debate legalizing such pregnancies if there’s no payment involved.

Initially, the fact that the matter concerned 68-year-old Obregón seemed to generate as much controversy as that of surrogacy itself.

¡Hola! said the baby was born Mar. 20, and was conceived in June, when Obregón’s son would have turned 30.

Obregón, a biologist, is one of Spain’s biggest celebrities and has appeared on many TV shows, including an episode of “The A-Team.” She was once best known for her yearly start-of-summer magazine photo shoot in a new bikini.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of...
Two arrested in connection to death of man found in Harrison Co. woods
Gautier Police are asking for help finding Thomas Rogers, also known as Woody Rogers. Police...
Suspect, victim identified in Gautier fatal shooting
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, are held at the Hancock County jail pending...
Couple accused of taking toddler from hospital after possible cocaine overdose arrested in Bay St. Louis
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to repeal the 1931 abortion ban statute, which...
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Missouri tornado death toll up to 5 as crews search rubble