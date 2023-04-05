State board helping with search for new Jackson County school superintendent

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County School District is searching for its next superintendent, and it’s getting a helping hand.

The Mississippi School Board Association is leading the initial search for applicants.

A handful of parents joined the discussion to find a new superintendent for their children.

Back in January, the Jackson County School Board chose not to renew John Strycker’s contract. He has led the district since 2020.

Denotris Jackson, executive director of the Mississippi School Board Association, said input from three levels of stakeholders will help navigate the board to a candidate.

“When you’re looking for a superintendent, you want someone who also has the values of the community. When the community is able to share what is most important as the board searches for the next superintendent, they will take into account what stakeholders have said,” Jackson said.

Reports are given to the Jackson County school board.

MSBA also reviews applicants who met the local and state criteria.

“We receive all the applications. We verify the employment history and those types of things. Then we bring a report to the board. Superintendents have to meet the law as it relates to what their qualifications are,” Jackson said.

The search for a new superintendent closes on Wednesday, April 19.

