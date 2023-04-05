WLOX Careers
Our Lady of Fatima school breaks ground on new gym

By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was the kickball field, but now 12,000 square feet of land is where a brand new multi-purpose facility will stand at Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School. Groundbreaking took place for the $2.5 million building on April 5.

“The work we’re beginning today should enliven our faith and make us grateful,” said Bishop Louis Kinheman III with the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi.

They say getting to this point is truly a blessing.

“We were making good progress a few years ago. Then COVID came along and blew us right out of the water and set us back at least two years,” said Father Henry McInerney. “We hope to have school plays in here and have Mass if the weather is bad and the kids can’t walk across all the way to the church. Somebody wanted a pickleball court, too. I don’t know about that.”

They hope to get a concrete slab laid within the next two months and have the project finished by the Spring of 2024.

