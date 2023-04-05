WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Indiana governor signs ban on gender-affirming health care for minors

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, April 4,...
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Indianapolis. On Wednesday, April 5, Holcomb signed a bill that bans all gender-affirming care for minors in the state despite expressing reservations that it vaguely written.(Tom Davies | AP Photo/Tom Davies, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a bill banning all gender-affirming care for minors Wednesday, joining at least 12 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning such care.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the legislation after Republican majorities in the Legislature approved it. The law will go into effect July 1, and trans youth currently taking medication to transition would have until the end of the year to stop doing so.

Holcomb had told reporters Tuesday that the bill on his desk was vague and had not indicated he would sign it or veto it.

“Permanent gender-changing surgeries with lifelong impacts and medically prescribed preparation for such a transition should occur as an adult, not as a minor,” Holcomb said in a statement.

Opponents of the legislation said the types of care the bill would ban, such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers, are vital and often life-saving for transgender kids. Medical providers say most of the procedures banned in the bill are reversible and safe for minors. Transgender medical treatments for children and teens have been available in the U.S. for more than a decade and are endorsed by major medical associations.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana called Holcomb’s decision “a devastating development for transgender youth” and said it intended to fight the law.

“In addition to targeting an already vulnerable group, this law blatantly disregards the rights of parents and families to make decisions about their children’s health,” the group’s executive director, Jane Henegar, said in a statement. “The ACLU is dedicated to overturning this unconstitutional law and is confident the state will find itself completely incapable of defending it in court.”

But supporters of the legislation have contended such care is not reversible or carries side effects that only an adult — and not a minor’s parent — can consent to.

Lawmakers also banned gender-transition surgeries for minors in the state, though hospital representatives in Indiana told lawmakers doctors do not perform genital surgeries for minors or provide them surgery referrals.

At least 12 other states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah, South Dakota and West Virginia. Federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in Alabama and Arkansas, and nearly two dozen states are considering bills this year to restrict or ban care.

Most recently, Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth into law on Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of...
Two arrested in connection to death of man found in Harrison Co. woods
Gautier Police are asking for help finding Thomas Rogers, also known as Woody Rogers. Police...
Suspect, victim identified in Gautier fatal shooting
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, are held at the Hancock County jail pending...
Couple accused of taking toddler from hospital after possible cocaine overdose arrested in Bay St. Louis
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43

Latest News

In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department...
Ex-Infowars employee who stormed US Capitol gets home detention
Fire officials say a Phoenix-area home suffered major damage in an explosive fire.
Retired firefighter pulls 2 children, puppy from explosive house fire
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys...
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43