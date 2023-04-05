Gulfport City Council rejects proposed cannabis zoning

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s City Council once again voted against an ordinance proposed by one cannabis dispensary.

Southern Roots Therapeutics and Roots Remedy drafted an ordinance that would allow a new dispensary in the city. The council said they are not opposed to the idea of starting a dispensary in Gulfport but are concerned about the residential life around the proposed site.

One of the authors of the drafted ordinance said the current zoning makes things difficult for everyone.

”They created a zoning ordinance that’s so restrictive, those of us trying to do business here can’t locate anywhere,” said David Brown. ”And we’ve looked and looked and looked to find locations and at the best times we’ve looked there’s one location that could work that’s not in violation of state’s law but wouldn’t work for a retail dispensary.”

The council voted to reject the ordinance 6 to 1. The groups say they have another appeal in the works that will be addressed at the next meeting.

