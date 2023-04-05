WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Cash App founder stabbed to death

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin. San Francisco police said he was stabbed to death.(AIO FILMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCSICO (CNN) – The founder of Cash App was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco.

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin, who wrote in a tweet Wednesday that Lee was an incredible human being.

Police say officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood took a 43-year-old man to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Lee also was the former chief technology officer of Square.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of...
Two arrested in connection to death of man found in Harrison Co. woods
Gautier Police are asking for help finding Thomas Rogers, also known as Woody Rogers. Police...
Suspect, victim identified in Gautier fatal shooting
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, are held at the Hancock County jail pending...
Couple accused of taking toddler from hospital after possible cocaine overdose arrested in Bay St. Louis
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

A family who lost countless memories got one back thanks to social media.
Family’s photo swept up by tornado found over 150 miles away
Man plants tree in pothole after city didn't fix it for a year
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Missouri tornado kills multiple people, sows destruction
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 3 at day care center in Brazil
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills