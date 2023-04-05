WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Biloxi police ready for Spring Break despite staff shortage

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says the department is down about 20 sworn officers. Despite...
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says the department is down about 20 sworn officers. Despite that, and with some outside help, he says his department will do its part to keep people safe and traffic flowing smoothly during spring break next week.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring Break Weekend is coming next week, and the Biloxi Police Department promises the same level of protection and traffic control as before.

However, it won’t be easy. That’s because the department is not fully staffed.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said law enforcement recruiting is a nationwide problem.

He said his department has at least 20 officer positions open. On top of that, there’s a critical need for dispatchers as well.

Miller is doing what he can to recruit officers. That includes placing a promotional poster at headquarters, a move he never thought would have been necessary.

“Never had to worry about that before,” he said.

Job fairs are now part of the routine.

“We’ve been to every job fair,” he said. “I know in South Mississippi and some further away than that.”

Miller said it’s not a lack of budget that’s creating the issue; it’s a lack of interest - for several reasons, including one in particular.

“Being a policeman is more dangerous than it has ever been before,” Miller said. “I’m sure that there are some people who would argue with that, but I would just say, look at the ‘officer down’ page on a daily basis, which I do here. I can tell you, were are signing sympathy cards every day and sending them out throughout the country.”

To complicate staffing issues, Spring Break Weekend is coming.

Early indications are that it will be big. That’s because it’s the 10th anniversary of the event, and the pandemic is even farther in our rearview mirror.

Miller said with outside help, there will be enough officers to do the job next weekend and for other big events.

“With every big event, we’ll have anywhere from six to 15 or 18 coming from out of town,” he said.

Meanwhile, Miller said the staffing is going in the right direction and that more officers are coming on board.

Training is the key to keeping officers safe.

“That training is not going to stop. We’re not going to lower our standards of the type of people we employ or the training that we provide for them. As a matter of fact. That’s only going to increase,” he said.

Chief Miller said the same traffic plan will be in place for this year’s Spring Break Weekend.

Drivers can expect traffic cones to go out sometime early next week.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of...
Two arrested in connection to death of man found in Harrison Co. woods
Gautier Police are asking for help finding Thomas Rogers, also known as Woody Rogers. Police...
Suspect, victim identified in Gautier fatal shooting
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, are held at the Hancock County jail pending...
Couple accused of taking toddler from hospital after possible cocaine overdose arrested in Bay St. Louis
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43

Latest News

Picayune woman to be sentenced for theft of public money
Picayune woman pleads to using 2 social security numbers to collect benefits
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
Officer Morin up and walking following shooting
They hope to get a concrete slab laid within the next two months and have the project finished...
Our Lady of Fatima school breaks ground on new gym
Another warm and muggy day.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast