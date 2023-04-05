Biloxi police ready for Spring Break despite staff shortage

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring Break Weekend is coming next week, and the Biloxi Police Department promises the same level of protection and traffic control as before.

However, it won’t be easy. That’s because the department is not fully staffed.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said law enforcement recruiting is a nationwide problem.

He said his department has at least 20 officer positions open. On top of that, there’s a critical need for dispatchers as well.

Miller is doing what he can to recruit officers. That includes placing a promotional poster at headquarters, a move he never thought would have been necessary.

“Never had to worry about that before,” he said.

Job fairs are now part of the routine.

“We’ve been to every job fair,” he said. “I know in South Mississippi and some further away than that.”

Miller said it’s not a lack of budget that’s creating the issue; it’s a lack of interest - for several reasons, including one in particular.

“Being a policeman is more dangerous than it has ever been before,” Miller said. “I’m sure that there are some people who would argue with that, but I would just say, look at the ‘officer down’ page on a daily basis, which I do here. I can tell you, were are signing sympathy cards every day and sending them out throughout the country.”

To complicate staffing issues, Spring Break Weekend is coming.

Early indications are that it will be big. That’s because it’s the 10th anniversary of the event, and the pandemic is even farther in our rearview mirror.

Miller said with outside help, there will be enough officers to do the job next weekend and for other big events.

“With every big event, we’ll have anywhere from six to 15 or 18 coming from out of town,” he said.

Meanwhile, Miller said the staffing is going in the right direction and that more officers are coming on board.

Training is the key to keeping officers safe.

“That training is not going to stop. We’re not going to lower our standards of the type of people we employ or the training that we provide for them. As a matter of fact. That’s only going to increase,” he said.

Chief Miller said the same traffic plan will be in place for this year’s Spring Break Weekend.

Drivers can expect traffic cones to go out sometime early next week.

