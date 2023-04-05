WLOX Careers
Another warm and muggy day

Another warm and muggy day.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT
Once again, we’re dealing with high humidity! The rest of the afternoon will stay warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll see more cloud cover, and there’s a small chance for isolated showers.

We will barely cool down tonight with lows in the low to mid 70s. Thanks to a front just north of us, we’ll have a better chance for hit or miss showers and storms on Thursday. Pearl River and Stone County will have the best chance for rain. We’ll still warm up into the low to mid 80s.

As the front stalls nearby, we’ll see more showers and storms on Friday and Saturday. It will be slightly cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Cooler air will move in on Saturday, dropping our high temps into the mid 70s. Some showers may linger on Easter Sunday, but it looks like the heavy rain will be out of the way. We’ll only reach the low 70s that afternoon.

Latest News

Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Wednesday’s Forecast
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast