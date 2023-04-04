WLOX Careers
Two arrested in connection to death of man found in Harrison Co. woods

Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of...
Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder.(Harrison County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are facing murder charges after authorities found the remains of what they believe to be a man missing out of Hinds County.

Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County investigators were contacted by Hinds County investigators on March 28 about a missing person who was reported on Dec. 16, 2022. Hinds County authorities identified the person as Cody Smith, 24, of Byram. Hinds County investigators said during their investigation, they determined Smith was last seen in Harrison County.

Harrison County took over the investigation and conducted numerous interviews which led them to a wooded area of Elmer Ladner Road in Pass Christian on Monday, April 3. After an intensive search by Harrison County investigators, Harrison County Fire Rescue, Gulf Coast Search and Rescue and Long Beach CSI, remains believed to be Smith were found.

Upon further investigation, Pierce and Parkman were determined as responsible for Smtih’s death. Arrest warrants were obtained, and Pierce was taken into custody. Parkman was already in jail due to an unrelated charge. They are both held on no bond.

Investigators are expecting more arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-897-1474.

