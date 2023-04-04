Tuesday’s Forecast

The set-up for fog is in place this morning so don’t be surprised if we see some developing this morning. We hit a high of 84 degrees yesterday. Was that a summer afternoon temperature? Not quite. The usual afternoon high temperature for the first day of summer is 89 degrees. But here’s the thing... it felt like it! Because of the high humidity in place, the heat index actually reached the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Mississippi Coast. So, if you thought it felt like summer yesterday, you were right (even though the actual air temperature was technically not quite to summer levels). Anyway, Tuesday looks to bring similar warmth. And it’ll be breeze and humid again today. Rain chances look slim today and tomorrow. But, a wetter pattern Thursday into Easter weekend.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.