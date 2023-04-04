SWAC Softball Championship to be held at Gulfport Sportsplex

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For the second year in a row, Gulfport will host the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Softball Tournament.

May 9-12, 2023 eight of the league’s top softball teams from the region will meet at the Gulfport Sportsplex to compete for the championship title.

“We are thrilled to host once again the 2023 SWAC Conference Softball Tournament at our state-of-the-art Gulfport Sportsplex,” Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said. “We celebrate their dedication and skill and acknowledge the positive impact such events have on our local community and economy. Gulfport eagerly awaits the arrival of the competing teams and the lively atmosphere they will bring, and we can’t wait to cheer them on this coming May.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students with IDs. Children ages six and under enter for free. Tailgating spaces will also be available.

“We’re expecting a high level of competition and plenty of entertainment for the fans,” said Carlos Bell, Sideline Sports owner, and event promoter. “We’re inviting everyone to come out for this family-friendly event along the MS Gulf Coast.”

