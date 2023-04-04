WLOX Careers
Staying warm and humid today

Staying warm and muggy today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The rest of the day will stay warm and muggy. We’ve had some patchy dense fog on the coast this morning, and some may linger into the afternoon. Those of us that see more sunshine will warm up into the mid to upper 80s. Those of us that keep some cloud cover in place will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. It’s also going to be breezy today with winds from the southeast.

We’re not going to cool down much tonight. Temperatures will only reach the mid 70s by Wednesday morning. Some more fog is possible, too. Wednesday afternoon will be warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers are possible due to a front approaching us from the north. We’ll have a better chance for showers and storms on Thursday thanks to the front stalling near South Mississippi. We’ll stay warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s.

If the front moves a little farther south, we’ll cool down just a bit on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible, too. More rain is likely on Saturday, and we’ll cool down into the mid 70s. A few showers may linger into Easter Sunday, but it doesn’t look like a washout. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

