St. Patrick’s High School receives financial contribution from education foundation

St. Patrick High School received a major financial contribution to their school from their...
St. Patrick High School received a major financial contribution to their school from their foundation.(wlox)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “It’s a great day and I appreciate it, thank you,” said Marshall Eleuterius.

School officials of St. Patrick High School expressed their words of gratitude after receiving a check of $500,000 from the school’s education foundation.

“Our relationship with each other is the core principle of our Catholic faith,” said Patrick Miller.

Miller is the Director of Advancement at St. Patrick’s. He said the money will go toward the needs of the school like tuition assistance and teacher’s pay.

“Teachers’ pay is obviously critical, and we want to be able to provide as high of a teacher’s pay when we can,” said Miller.

Another big investment is providing bus transportation for students in Jackson and Harrison counties.

“The buses are going to our partnered elementary schools and pick up our students there and provide transportation, so families don’t have to drive here to drop their students off,” said Miller.

Advisory Council President Marshall Eleuterius says supporting the bus program is vital to supporting the students and families.

“Those buses were the idea and vision of the foundation to offset these kids’ costs and get them up here for free back and forth,” said Eleuterius.

Both Miller and Eleuterius say they are grateful for the contribution from the foundation to the school.

“When you have everybody coming together it’s huge for our catholic mission and the relationship piece of it is also a spiritual thing for members of our foundation and the school because it’s one of our core Catholic principals,” said Miller.

“We never had a foundation, a perpetual trust that we can add to and that can support us for many many years to come,” said Eleuterius. “So, no pun intended but no we have a foundation.”

In addition to the financial contribution from the foundation, St. Patrick officials give their thanks to the alumni and teachers to raising the standards for the school.

