WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Military and Civilian Job Fair connects employers, job seekers

The Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi presents opportunities to job seekers and employers by connecting them to their communities.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations gathered at the 2023 Gulf Coast Military and Civilian Job Fair at the Biloxi Civic Center on Tuesday to offer opportunities to applicants across the Coast.

The Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi is a free service for people looking for jobs or career changes. It presents opportunities to job seekers and employers by connecting them to their communities.

Megan Houston was one of the applicants who attended. She said she’s applying for a job at the Biloxi Fire Department.

“I started doing Uber and Lyft when the pandemic hit because I lost my job,” Houston said. “Now it’s time to transition into something different.”

Biloxi Assistance Fire Chief Jason Davis said the fire department is short-staffed, but he thinks this job fair will help solve that problem.

“We are grateful for organizations like this to put job fairs on,” Davis said. “As we continue to grow the fire department, we want to diversify as we do it so we can serve the citizens here in Biloxi and individuals that come in the best way that we can.”

Adam Todd is the director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network. He said there are many benefits to meeting job applicants in person.

“You do have that ability to make a lasting impression,” Todd said. “I know times have changed, and a lot of organizations require an online application, but when you’re here present at the job fair, the same person that’s asking you to go online to do an application is the same person that’s going to print that off when they get back to the office.”

Houston said she hopes she gets the position, and if she does, she’ll serve her community to the best of her ability.

“We need people that want to make a difference so that difference has to start with me,” she said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.
Police: Suspect on the run following fatal shooting at Gautier gas station
Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of...
Two arrested in connection to death of man found in Harrison Co. woods
Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of...
Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say
Bomb techs from Biloxi were called to make sure a signal flare cannister that washed ashore...
Beach discovery turns into potentially explosive situation in Long Beach

Latest News

The Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi is a free service for people looking for jobs or...
Military and Civilian Job Fair connects employers, job seekers
Barely cooling down tonight.
Taylor's Tuesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
It’s warm in South Mississippi, but nothing like the extreme temperatures we’ll see in July,...
HVAC maintenance needed as temps start to rise
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, are held at the Hancock County jail pending...
Couple accused of taking toddler from hospital after possible cocaine overdose arrested in Bay St. Louis