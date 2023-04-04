Military and Civilian Job Fair connects employers, job seekers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations gathered at the 2023 Gulf Coast Military and Civilian Job Fair at the Biloxi Civic Center on Tuesday to offer opportunities to applicants across the Coast.

The Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi is a free service for people looking for jobs or career changes. It presents opportunities to job seekers and employers by connecting them to their communities.

Megan Houston was one of the applicants who attended. She said she’s applying for a job at the Biloxi Fire Department.

“I started doing Uber and Lyft when the pandemic hit because I lost my job,” Houston said. “Now it’s time to transition into something different.”

Biloxi Assistance Fire Chief Jason Davis said the fire department is short-staffed, but he thinks this job fair will help solve that problem.

“We are grateful for organizations like this to put job fairs on,” Davis said. “As we continue to grow the fire department, we want to diversify as we do it so we can serve the citizens here in Biloxi and individuals that come in the best way that we can.”

Adam Todd is the director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network. He said there are many benefits to meeting job applicants in person.

“You do have that ability to make a lasting impression,” Todd said. “I know times have changed, and a lot of organizations require an online application, but when you’re here present at the job fair, the same person that’s asking you to go online to do an application is the same person that’s going to print that off when they get back to the office.”

Houston said she hopes she gets the position, and if she does, she’ll serve her community to the best of her ability.

“We need people that want to make a difference so that difference has to start with me,” she said.

