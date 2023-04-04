HVAC maintenance needed as temps start to rise

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -HVAC maintenance now can help you avoid big problems down the road.

It’s warm in South Mississippi, but nothing like the extreme temperatures we’ll see in July, August and September. That’s why experts like those with Foster’s Heating and Air say now’s the time to get your A/C unit checked out.

“They clean the outdoor unit, they clean the condenser and wash all the leaves out. They clean the condenser coil out,” said Paul Burnett, Foster’s operations manager. “They’ll check the coolant. Then, they’ll go inside and pull out the blower, clean it, clean the inside coils, clean the drain, the drain line, the drain pan and pretty much do a full maintenance. It’s important to make sure it’s running as cleanly and as efficiently as possible.”

Mississippi Power also recommends getting those HVAC units checked.

“We recommend that our customers get their HVAC units serviced at least once a year. This is a perfect time to do so, right before the temperatures start going way up. We’ve already had some summer-like weather,” said Kaila Moran, Mississippi Power spokesperson.

“The more efficient your unit runs, the more you have on your energy bills. And while you’re at it, get an inspection of your home. Look at the inside and the outside. many people don’t realize that you can lose 20-30%of that cool, conditioned air through cracks and leaks in your home.”

Qualifying Mississippi Power customers can take advantage of rebates and incentives if they need an HVAC system replaced.

