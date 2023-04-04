George County’s Marquez Dortch enters transfer portal

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -George County alum Marquez Dortch has put his name in the transfer portal after one year with Mississippi State.

The former four-star athlete was originally committed to Ole Miss as a defensive back but flipped to Mississippi State to play as a wide receiver.

Coming out of high school Dortch was ranked as the sixth best wide receiver in the state according to 247 Sports.

He’ll enter the portal with four years of eligibilty remaining.

