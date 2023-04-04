WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

George County’s Marquez Dortch enters transfer portal

The former George County Rebel will transfer with four years of eligibility left.
The former George County Rebel will transfer with four years of eligibility left.(Marquez Dortch (Twitter))
By Blake Brannon
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -George County alum Marquez Dortch has put his name in the transfer portal after one year with Mississippi State.

The former four-star athlete was originally committed to Ole Miss as a defensive back but flipped to Mississippi State to play as a wide receiver.

Coming out of high school Dortch was ranked as the sixth best wide receiver in the state according to 247 Sports.

He’ll enter the portal with four years of eligibilty remaining.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of Nicole Deas held a crawfish boil to honor her memory and show support for the family.
Community holds crawfish boil to remember Nicole Deas
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
This week, a Biloxi man was sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of...
Biloxi man sentenced for false tip to FBI
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.
Police: Suspect on the run following fatal shooting at Gautier gas station
Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of...
Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say

Latest News

The team is only one away from breaking the single season school record for wins.
Nationally ranked MGCCC golf team looking to finish out historic season
The Shuckers open their season with a trip to Pearl to face the Mississippi Braves.
Biloxi Shuckers announce opening day roster; Baseball America’s #3 prospect to open season with team
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall.
Tanner Hall goes the distance in 4-1 Southern Miss win at Troy