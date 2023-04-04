WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand advances in Battle Round of The Voice

The 22 year old from Meridian advances to The Knockouts
By Maggie Wade
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2021 Holly Brand appeared in the battle round of The Voice Monday night on NBC for Kelly Clarkson’s team.

Brand told us last year her goal was to audition to compete on The Voice.
Brand told us last year her goal was to audition to compete on The Voice.(NBC)

The 22-year-old from Meridian is hoping to advance in the competition. Brand shared some of her experience competing at Miss Mississippi and at Miss America.

She told us last year that one of her goals was to audition for The Voice as she crowned her successor at Miss Mississippi.

Monday night, she shared how the song she performed gives a powerful message to women.

Brand is a member of coach Kelly Clarkson's team.
Brand is a member of coach Kelly Clarkson's team.(NBC)

Brand said, “I believe that every woman benefits from having another woman in her corner being kind and building her up. So I was super excited to convey that message through a song that is as powerful as Lady Love.”

Brand advances in the Battle Round Monday night for Team Kelly. The next step in the journey, only the strongest members of each coach’s roster remain and proceed to the new Knockout Rounds.

The Knockouts are scheduled to begin on April 17th. In this round, two artists from each team perform solo acts.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.
Police: Suspect on the run following fatal shooting at Gautier gas station
Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of...
Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say
Bomb techs from Biloxi were called to make sure a signal flare cannister that washed ashore...
Beach discovery turns into potentially explosive situation in Long Beach
WLOX was well represented at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters 2023 Award Ceremony...
WLOX wins 23 MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

Latest News

Coastal MS's rain chance stays pretty slim for now as an approaching front slows down. Areas...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
That breeze from the Gulf isn't taking the day off! It'll continue work hard today to bring us...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
CASA holds lighthouse ceremony
CASA remembers victims of child abuse during lighthouse ceremony
St. Patrick High School received a major financial contribution to their school from their...
St. Patrick’s High School receives financial contribution from education foundation